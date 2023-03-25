2 residents of Karabakh capital Stepanakert pass classified, top secret information to Azerbaijan, are arrested

The criminal cases opened at the National Security Service of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have been taken into proceedings by the Investigative Committee of Artsakh, the committee informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The respective criminal investigation revealed that two residents of Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh, established contact with representatives of Azerbaijan's special services through social media, and transferred to them classified and top-secret information related to Artsakh, in exchange for a profitable proposal and regular remuneration, thus committing high treason.
These two persons were detained by the investigative body.
And with the combination of the evidence obtained by the aforesaid criminal investigation, the investigator brought a criminal charge against them, and arrest was chosen as a preventive measure against them.