Armenia’s Pashinyan conveys to Charles Michel his concern about Azerbaijan’s provocative actions

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia held a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.
The interlocutors reflected on the ongoing crisis resulted by the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, the PM's office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the sides exchanged views on the normalization process of Armenian-Azerbaijan relations, a peace treaty, and the resumption of regional communications.
In addition, the Armenian premier expressed concern over Azerbaijan's increasing aggressive rhetoric and provocative actions, which hinder efforts towards stability and peace.
The President of the European Council, in turn, reaffirmed his willingness to promote dialogue and peace in the region.