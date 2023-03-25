Kremlin: Russia, Turkey presidents discuss Turkish-Syrian relations’ normalization

Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan discussed the settlement of Turkish-Syrian relations during a telephone conversation, the Kremlin press service reports.

Current topics of Russian-Turkish partnership in various domains were discussed. The parties expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of trade and economic relations, the successful implementation of joint strategic projects in energy, including natural gas supply and the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Turkey.

The president of Turkey once again expressed his sincere thanks for the assistance provided by Russia in overcoming the aftermath of the recent earthquakes in Turkey. Also, an agreement was reached to work out the possibilities of confirming supplies of construction materials from Russia to restore the infrastructure that was destroyed as a result of these quakes.

Also, Erdogan positively assessed Russia's consent to extend the validity period of the Istanbul agreements by 60 days, which refer to the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and the unblocking of the export of Russian food and fertilizers. In addition, they expressed understanding about the principled attitude of the Russian side to achieve the full implementation of the second part of the aforementioned agreements, regarding the elimination of barriers for agricultural products from Russia.

Reference was made to the Syrian issue, too. The importance of continuing the process of normalization of Turkish-Syrian relations was stressed. In this regard, the Turkish president emphasized Russia's constructive role as a mediator.