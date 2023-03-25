News
Armenia opposition lawmaker: Situation in Artsakh will worsen if Azerbaijanis do not return to their initial positions
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Azerbaijanis have crossed the line of contact of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)-Azerbaijani troops and established control over one of the important junctions of the front line; this is another gross violation of the trilateral document of November 9, 2020. Tigran Abrahamyan, secretary of opposition "With Honor" Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia and a security expert, wrote about this on Facebook. He added as follows, in particular:

"As a result of Azerbaijan's advance, the Stepanakert-Lisagor dirt road connecting Stepanakert with 4 villages of Shushi [region] is closed for security reasons.

"According to the Artsakh Info Center, Artsakh authorities have petitioned to the Russian peacekeepers [in Artsakh] to resolve the matter and return the Azerbaijanis to [their] initial positions.

"If the Azerbaijanis do not return/are not returned to [their] initial positions, the situation in Artsakh will severely worsen in all respects."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
