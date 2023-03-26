Azerbaijanis fire at farmers doing agricultural work in Sos, Taghavard villages of Karabakh

Azerbaijanis have fired, from their combat positions, at Artsakh civilians again, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Police report.
On Sunday, the Karmir Shuka village precinct of the Martuni regional department of the Artsakh Police received a report that at around 10:10am, Sos village residents Razmik Harutyunyan and Yervand Balayan were shot at by Azerbaijani positions while doing pruning and cleaning work in a vineyard of Sos village. Sporadic shots were fired in their direction.
On the same day, at around 11:05am, Taghavard village residents Vova Khachatryan and Ruben Alaverdyan were targeted by Azerbaijani soldiers while doing agricultural work in a wheat field of Taghavard village. Sporadic shots were fired from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat positions in the direction of these Artsakh citizens.
Fortunately, no one was injured, but once again the agricultural work was stopped.
The respective report was forwarded to the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.