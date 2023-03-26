News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
March 27
USD
388.07
EUR
416.17
RUB
5.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
March 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.07
EUR
416.17
RUB
5.07
Show news feed
Russia MOD again records ceasefire violation in Artsakh
Russia MOD again records ceasefire violation in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A violation of the ceasefire was recorded in the Martuni region of Nagorno-Karabakh. This is reported in Sunday’s information bulletin of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

"There are no casualties. The Russian peacekeeping contingent forces are investigating the incident.

"Patrols were carried out on three routes in the Martuni, Martakert, and Shushi regions.

"The escorting of the Goris-Stepanakert route of a convoy with humanitarian cargo is ensured," it is also said in the aforementioned information bulletin.

The report adds that Russian peacekeepers maintain continued cooperation with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure security and prevent possible incidents.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos