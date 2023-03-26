Russia MOD again records ceasefire violation in Artsakh

A violation of the ceasefire was recorded in the Martuni region of Nagorno-Karabakh. This is reported in Sunday’s information bulletin of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
"There are no casualties. The Russian peacekeeping contingent forces are investigating the incident.
"Patrols were carried out on three routes in the Martuni, Martakert, and Shushi regions.
"The escorting of the Goris-Stepanakert route of a convoy with humanitarian cargo is ensured," it is also said in the aforementioned information bulletin.
The report adds that Russian peacekeepers maintain continued cooperation with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure security and prevent possible incidents.