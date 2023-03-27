News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
March 27
USD
388.07
EUR
416.17
RUB
5.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
March 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.07
EUR
416.17
RUB
5.07
Show news feed
Arab countries warn against rising Islamophobia following Quran burning in Denmark
Arab countries warn against rising Islamophobia following Quran burning in Denmark
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Society, Incidents

Saudi Arabia has condemned last week’s burning of the Quran and Turkish flag by Islamophobic extremists in Denmark, Arab News reported.

The Kingdom was joined by Jordan, Kuwait, and Qatar that spoke out against the acts by the extremists, saying the actions provoked hatred against Muslims—especially during Ramadan.

Far-right anti-Muslim group Patrioterne Gar Live broadcast footage on Facebook of supporters carrying banners with Islamophobic messages as they burned a copy of the Quran and the Turkish flag in front of the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry denounced the incident as a “hate crime” adding that it would never accept such “vile actions being allowed under the guise of freedom of expression,” Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported.

And the ministry called on the Danish authorities to take action against those responsible and to ensure further incidents did not happen “that threaten social harmony and peaceful coexistence,” the report added.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates spokesperson Sinan Majali, said the act incited hatred and racism.

The statement went on to urge the Danish authorities to prevent a repeat of such actions that “fuel violence and hatred and threaten peaceful coexistence.”

Meanwhile in a statement on the Kuwait Foreign Ministry warned that the burning of the Quran risked provoking an angry backlash from Muslims around the globe.

The ministry called for the perpetrators to be held accountable, making sure that “freedom of expression is not used to offend Islam or any other religion.”

And Qatar condemned in the “strongest terms” the burning of a copy of the Quran, warning that the latest incident represented a “dangerous escalation” of incidents targeting Muslims.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Saudi who helped Israeli journalist enter Mecca arrested
In his roughly 10-minute clip, Tamari visits Mount Arafat...
 Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Iraq condemn Koran burning in Sweden
Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that these actions are contrary to freedom...
 Saudi Arabia to allow one million hajj pilgrims this year
In the first year of the pandemic, Saudi Arabia allowed only resident Muslims to make the hajj...
 French authorities close 650 Islamist propaganda centers since 2017
Never before in France has the government taken such large-scale measures against radical Islamism...
 Switzerland to hold referendum on ban on wearing niqab
Swiss communes are in favor of a March 7 referendum to ban the niqab...
 Politico: Decision on Hagia Sophia is another blow to Christians in Turkey
But a few of them are speaking out...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos