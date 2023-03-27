Arab countries warn against rising Islamophobia following Quran burning in Denmark

Saudi Arabia has condemned last week’s burning of the Quran and Turkish flag by Islamophobic extremists in Denmark, Arab News reported.
The Kingdom was joined by Jordan, Kuwait, and Qatar that spoke out against the acts by the extremists, saying the actions provoked hatred against Muslims—especially during Ramadan.
Far-right anti-Muslim group Patrioterne Gar Live broadcast footage on Facebook of supporters carrying banners with Islamophobic messages as they burned a copy of the Quran and the Turkish flag in front of the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry denounced the incident as a “hate crime” adding that it would never accept such “vile actions being allowed under the guise of freedom of expression,” Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported.
And the ministry called on the Danish authorities to take action against those responsible and to ensure further incidents did not happen “that threaten social harmony and peaceful coexistence,” the report added.
The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates spokesperson Sinan Majali, said the act incited hatred and racism.
The statement went on to urge the Danish authorities to prevent a repeat of such actions that “fuel violence and hatred and threaten peaceful coexistence.”
Meanwhile in a statement on the Kuwait Foreign Ministry warned that the burning of the Quran risked provoking an angry backlash from Muslims around the globe.
The ministry called for the perpetrators to be held accountable, making sure that “freedom of expression is not used to offend Islam or any other religion.”
And Qatar condemned in the “strongest terms” the burning of a copy of the Quran, warning that the latest incident represented a “dangerous escalation” of incidents targeting Muslims.