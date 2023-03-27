GRECO positively assesses Armenia achievements in corruption prevention

The Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) conducted a new evaluation of corruption prevention among judges, Members of Parliament, and prosecutors in Armenia.
Armenia is undergoing the evaluation process regularly since 2015, the Justice Ministry said in a statement, Armenpress reported. .
Since 2019, Armenia’s level of compliance with the GRECO recommendations remained “globally unsatisfactory,” as 11 out of 18 recommendations being non-implemented.
However, two recommendations were implemented as a result of the 2022 anticorruption and judiciary reforms, as well as during additional discussions at the GRECO 93rd plenary session.
Armenia finally overcame the GRECO evaluation incompatibility process and is no longer listed as having a “globally unsatisfactory” level.
Armenia has been a member of GRECO since 2004 and is evaluated, on a regular basis, in terms of the implementation of GRECO recommendations.