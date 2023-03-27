News
Armenia economic activity index increases by 10.9%, inflation at 8% in January-February
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Statistics Committee of Armenia has publicized the country’s macroeconomic data of the first two months of the current year.

Accordingly, a 10.9-percent increase in the economic activity index was recorded in January and February.

The increase in Armenia’s foreign trade was 77.7 percent, exports went up by 96.4 percent, and imports—by 67.4 percent.

The amount in the services’ sector went up by 23.5 percent, construction—by 13.2 percent, trade—by 18 percent, and the amount of industrial products—by 1 percent.

But electricity production decreased by 0.2 percent in Armenia, consumer inflation was 8.1 percent, and industrial product inflation was 0.8 percent.
