Babayan: Azerbaijan’s attempts to ‘suffocate’ Karabakh are accompanied by international community’s complete inaction
Babayan: Azerbaijan’s attempts to ‘suffocate’ Karabakh are accompanied by international community’s complete inaction
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

By Mariam Levina

Azerbaijan’s attempts to completely “suffocate” Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are accompanied by the complete inaction of the international community. This was stated by David Babayan, adviser and representative-at large of the Artsakh president, commenting—at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am—on Azerbaijani attempts to advance in the Stepanakert-Lisagor section of Artsakh.

"Azerbaijan is making new attempts to once again shock the population of Artsakh, create unbearable conditions. What Azerbaijan is doing is a gross violation of the [trilateral] statement of November 9, 2020, a blow to Artsakh, and another blow to the Russian peacekeeping contingent [in Artsakh]. I believe the time has come for Russia and the international community to take proper steps—at least politically. Azerbaijan's actions are a clear violation of all possible norms of law," said Babayan.

He emphasized that amid all this, another "honeymoon" is taking place between some European countries and Azerbaijan.

"This is the case when an actual [Armenian] genocide is being carried out [by Azerbaijan] in Artsakh. Those European countries have turned moral values into a price; this is the biggest problem of the civilized world at present. It has always existed, but now it has reached an extreme level," concluded the adviser to the Artsakh president.

As it was already reported, since last Saturday, Azerbaijan has tried several times to advance in the Stepanakert-Lisagor section to cut not only this highway, but also the Lachin corridor’s all dirt roads that connect Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia and the outside world.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
