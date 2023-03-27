Azerbaijanis shoot at Karabakh civilians working in Martakert town pomegranate orchard, agricultural work stopped

Shots were fired Sunday from the Azerbaijani combat positions at Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) civilians working in a pomegranate orchard, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Police.
At 11:30am on Monday, Alyosha Zakaryan, the chief specialist of the Martakert region of the Artsakh Committee on Management of State Inspections, reported to the regional police department that sporadic shots were fired at them Sunday in the city of Martakert by Azerbaijanis.
The police officers have found out that around 11:30am Sunday, sporadic shots were fired—from Azerbaijani combat positions—at the workers while doing agricultural work in the pomegranate orchard Martakert city—and belonging to the Artsakh Committee on Management of State Inspections.
No one was injured, but agricultural work was stopped.
The Artsakh Police passed this information on to the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.