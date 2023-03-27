News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
March 28
USD
388.53
EUR
418.37
RUB
5.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
March 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.53
EUR
418.37
RUB
5.08
Show news feed
Azerbaijanis shoot at Karabakh civilians working in Martakert town pomegranate orchard, agricultural work stopped
Azerbaijanis shoot at Karabakh civilians working in Martakert town pomegranate orchard, agricultural work stopped
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Shots were fired Sunday from the Azerbaijani combat positions at Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) civilians working in a pomegranate orchard, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Police.

At 11:30am on Monday, Alyosha Zakaryan, the chief specialist of the Martakert region of the Artsakh Committee on Management of State Inspections, reported to the regional police department that sporadic shots were fired at them Sunday in the city of Martakert by Azerbaijanis.

The police officers have found out that around 11:30am Sunday, sporadic shots were fired—from Azerbaijani combat positions—at the workers while doing agricultural work in the pomegranate orchard Martakert city—and belonging to the Artsakh Committee on Management of State Inspections.

No one was injured, but agricultural work was stopped.

The Artsakh Police passed this information on to the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
President of Artsakh chaired an extended extraordinary session of the Security Council
The Head of the State noted that the purpose of the session is to jointly discuss problems existing in the current military-political situation and make the necessary decisions…
 Statement condemning Lachin corridor blockade adopted in Albania
At the Tirana meeting of the Council of the European Democrat Students, the student organization of the European People's Party…
 Stepanakert: Azerbaijan seeks creating ‘safari park’ in Karabakh by expelling Armenians
“On the example of the ‘Military Trophy Park’ [in Baku],” added the adviser and representative-at large of the Artsakh president…
 Babayan: Azerbaijan’s attempts to ‘suffocate’ Karabakh are accompanied by international community’s complete inaction
The  adviser and representative-at large of the Artsakh president stated…
 Azerbaijan again invites Karabakh representatives to ‘meeting’ through mass media
Stepanakert has refused to discuss such a wording of the content of this meeting, declaring that…
 Azerbaijan confirms it has ‘taken necessary measures’ to control dirt road north of Lachin corridor
But the Azerbaijani defense ministry did not specify what measures they were…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos