Stepanakert: Azerbaijan seeks creating ‘safari park’ in Karabakh by expelling Armenians

By Mariam Levina
Azerbaijan aims to completely expel Armenians from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh. This was stated by David Babayan, adviser and representative-at large of the Artsakh president, commenting—at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am—on another "invitation" from Azerbaijan to the Armenians of Artsakh for a meeting in Azerbaijani capital Baku.
"Once again we see the invitation to the ‘Karabakh society.’ It is clear that there can be no talk of equal dialogue, let alone negotiations.
"First, what does ‘Karabakh society’ mean? Who are those people? Who will select them? Who will send them? Negotiations can be between equals. Dialogue can be between equals. Azerbaijan not only does not recognize us [Artsakh Armenians] as equals, but also does not recognize the existence of Artsakh at all. Their goal is very simple: so that no Armenian remains [in Artsakh]. And if someone remains, then only as a ‘museum exhibit.’ Let's say in a ‘safari park,’ if not in a ‘concentration camp.’ Baku already has [that] experience: to try to create a ‘military trophy safari park’ on the example of the ‘Military Trophy Park’ [in Baku]. It is not ruled out that with the right to hunt those in the park...
"Naturally, in such a context, any meetings and discussions are unacceptable for us. As I already said, the negotiations can be on equal grounds and with the participation of third parties. Russia, the other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group cannot be participants in the meetings.
"And in the proposals of Baku presented by the [Azerbaijani] media, nothing more is assumed than the dialogue of ‘Mother Azerbaijan’ with some rebels, aborigines who, admitting their guilt, go to repent, admit their mistake, and came to beg on their knees to either let them go or live as a ‘safari park exhibit.’
"Besides, the word ‘integration’ being repeated in Baku implies equality, volunteerism, mutually beneficial projects. We do not see any of the abovementioned. Not even a hint, not even a step forward, not even an attempt to normalize relations," concluded Babayan.