Baku demands from UNESCO to find traces of ‘Azerbaijani culture’ that never existed in Armenia

The farce called "Community of Western Azerbaijan" continues. This time, the “actors” of this “play” have sent a letter to UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay.
In the voluminous petition published by the Azerbaijani media, along with the complaints addressed to Armenia, there is also a demand to "send a fact-finding mission to Armenia to monitor the condition of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage."
To note, however, in the case when Armenians living in Azerbaijan made up a significant part of the intelligentsia of the country, the Azerbaijanis in Armenia mostly lived in the villages and, not to insult, it should be said that they did not contribute to the cultural heritage of Armenia—albeit they were known for the fruits, vegetables, and greens they grew.
And practically all Azerbaijanis living in Armenia were able to leave peacefully at the initial phase of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, taking their belongings with them—including dog houses. Azerbaijanis leaving Armenia were least interested in books. As a rule, they were left out of use.