Statement condemning Lachin corridor blockade adopted in Albania
Statement condemning Lachin corridor blockade adopted in Albania
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A statement condemning the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor was adopted at the end of the meeting of the Council of the European Democrat Students (EDS), the student organization of the European People's Party (EPP), which was held in Tirana, the capital of Albania. Lilit Beglaryan, a member of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia wrote about this on Facebook.

The statement reads as follows:

The European Democrat Students strongly condemns the blockade of the Lachin corridor by state-sponsored environmentalists from Azerbaijan since December 2022. This action has caused a severe humanitarian crisis and is a blatant violation of the fundamental human rights and the ceasefire statement of 9 November 2020.

We stand in solidarity with the people of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) who are being held hostage and are deprived of basic necessities such as food, electricity, gas and medication. We demand Azerbaijan to immediately reopen the Lachin corridor and respect the statement of 9 November 2020.

The continuous aggressive actions of Azerbaijan, the rhetoric of hatred and threats of force against Nagorno-Karabakh are unacceptable.

We urge Azerbaijan to resume negotiations on the settlement of the conflict and re-engage in the process of the OSCE Minsk Group, based on the Helsinki Final Act principles including the self-determination of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). Furthermore, we call on the member states of the European Union to consider sanctioning Azerbaijan to address the repeated military aggressions by Azerbaijan on the territory of the Republic of Armenia, in violation of its sovereignty.

The European Democrat Students will continue to stand with the people of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and demand justice for their rights and security.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
