Tuesday
March 28
Tuesday
March 28
Ion Ceban briefs Gnel Sanosyan on their management model of Chisinau, city plans (PHOTOS)
Gnel Sanosyan, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, received the delegation headed by Mayor of Chisinau Ion Ceban, and discussed a number of matters of mutual interest.

The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that Ceban presented their model of management of the Moldovan capital, city plans, and existing difficulties.

The Armenian minister, in turn spoke about the programs being implemented by Armenia within the framework of the ALG partnership.

The mayor of Chisinau presented his experience regarding the aforementioned.

An agreement was reached to exchange experience, collaborate, and implement joint projects.
