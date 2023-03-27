Sputnik Armenia: MFA not disclosing mechanism of contact regarding peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Sputnik Armenia writes that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia does not disclose the mechanism of communication regarding the peace treaty with Azerbaijan.
Sputnik Armenia sent a written request to the Armenian MFA, asking them to inform about how the two parties convey their proposals to each other.
"Proposals on the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan are exchanged through diplomatic channels," the MFA answered.
On March 24, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan announced that the Azerbaijani side submitted four documents, and the Armenian side—three, regarding the peace treaty. Armenia has received the latest document from Azerbaijan, but has not yet formulated its response.
Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that Yerevan will soon submit its views on Baku's latest proposals regarding the peace treaty.