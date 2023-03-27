News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
March 28
USD
388.29
EUR
420.21
RUB
5.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
March 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.29
EUR
420.21
RUB
5.07
Show news feed
Biden reaffirms US support for sustainable peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Biden reaffirms US support for sustainable peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The United States reaffirms its support for a sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, reads the letter of US President Joe Biden addressed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Nowruz holiday, APA reports.

“And in this season of renewal and reflection – the United States reaffirms our support for a sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia – which will promote security and prosperity across the South Caucasus for generations to come,” the congratulatory message stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos