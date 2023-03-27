Biden reaffirms US support for sustainable peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan

The United States reaffirms its support for a sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, reads the letter of US President Joe Biden addressed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Nowruz holiday, APA reports.
“And in this season of renewal and reflection – the United States reaffirms our support for a sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia – which will promote security and prosperity across the South Caucasus for generations to come,” the congratulatory message stated.