Armenia parliament opposition factions nominate Edgar Ghazaryan for post of Ombudsman
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Opposition "Armenia" and "With Honor" Factions of the National Assembly (NA) have nominated Edgar Ghazaryan for the position of Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia. Nonpartisan Taguhi Tovmasyan, Chairperson of the NA Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs, noted this in a statement she issued.

"Thus, as of now, the NA Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs has officially received relevant documents regarding the nomination of one candidate, which are exclusively related to Edgar Ghazaryan.

"And the political statements regarding Anahit Manasyan [being nominated to this position] have not yet turned into any legal action, and the ruling "Civil Contract" Faction [of the NA] has not nominated any candidate to the NA Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs until now," Tovmasyan added, in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
