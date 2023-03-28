Azerbaijan assistant coach tugs Karabakh flag, tries to hit an Armenian during Sweden vs. Azerbaijan football game

Armenian youth have raised the flags of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia during the match between Sweden and Azerbaijan in the second round of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying tournament.

In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, one of the organizers of this action said that through it they tried to raise the issue of the fate of Artsakh residents who have been under Azerbaijani blockade for 106 days now.

"We got together with the Armenian youth and for the sake of Artsakh, which has been under blockade for more than 106 days, we decided to make a poster on which it will be written: 'End the blockade of Artsakh,'" said the young man.

He added, however, that there was an incident during this match when the assistant coach of the Azerbaijani national team approached these Armenian youth and tried to hit one of them.

"At that moment, an incident happened. One of their coach's assistants came toward us after one minute and tugged the Artsakh flag, tried to hit one of the young men, uttered curses, at that moment the police arrived and detained him," the young Armenian man said.