News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
March 28
USD
388.29
EUR
420.21
RUB
5.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
March 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.29
EUR
420.21
RUB
5.07
Show news feed
Economist: Positive trends in Armenia can continue in case of balanced, targeted economic policy
Economist: Positive trends in Armenia can continue in case of balanced, targeted economic policy
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The positive trends in Armenia can continue in case of a balanced and targeted economic policy. Economist Tatoul Manaseryan said this during Tuesday’s discussion on the topic of "Armenia and the main directions of development of Eurasian integration in the foreseeable future."

"It can also be predicted that if the [Armenian] government succeeds in creating appealing conditions for the entrepreneurs who came from Russia, then if even 10 percent of the invested capital remains after the signing of peace between Russia and Ukraine, Armenia's economy will be able to maintain stable growth rates. This, in turn, will reflect positively on the integration processes taking place in the EAEU [(Eurasian Economic Union)] under difficult conditions.

“The created situation, according to the [Armenian] government, certainly affects the main economic indicators of all member countries of the union. And at this difficult moment for all of us, we must focus our efforts on maximizing the results of Eurasian integration, taking into account the priorities of national socioeconomic development," Manaseryan noted.

According to the economist, the most important task is maintaining the achieved level of business activity growth in Armenia.

"In order to improve the prospects of long-term economic growth, the [Armenian] government and the private sector should pay great attention to the formation of resilience of the business environment, effective economic diversification, and improvement of governance. And that, in turn, requires close cooperation with the expert community," Manaseryan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Economist: Armenia exports to other EAEU countries increased about 10 times since establishment of this union
The development strategy of Armenia's economy should be based on the development of export potential in several existing growth points, Ashot Tavadyan said…
 Ashot Tavadyan: EAEU has created additional opportunities for Armenia to receive preferential loans
One of the most important problems facing the economy of Armenia is the considerable violation of the trade balance and the structural imbalance of the economy, the economist stated…
 Manaseryan: Ruble devaluation may lead to reduction in goods’ exports from Armenia to Russia market
The devaluation of the Russian ruble in 2023 may lead to the fact that the purchasing power of the Russian population will decrease, the economist noted…
 Armenia economic activity index increases by 10.9%, inflation at 8% in January-February
The Statistics Committee publicized the country’s latest macroeconomic data…
 Mher Grigoryan: American businesses’ success in Armenia market is very important
The Armenian government remains committed to creating a business-friendly environment, Mher Grigoryan stated at the annual general meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia (AmCham)… 
 Kerobyan: American Chamber of Commerce, participating companies bring new standards to Armenia business (PHOTOS)
The economy minister addressed at the annual general assembly of the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia (AmCham)…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos