Economist: Positive trends in Armenia can continue in case of balanced, targeted economic policy

The positive trends in Armenia can continue in case of a balanced and targeted economic policy. Economist Tatoul Manaseryan said this during Tuesday’s discussion on the topic of "Armenia and the main directions of development of Eurasian integration in the foreseeable future."

"It can also be predicted that if the [Armenian] government succeeds in creating appealing conditions for the entrepreneurs who came from Russia, then if even 10 percent of the invested capital remains after the signing of peace between Russia and Ukraine, Armenia's economy will be able to maintain stable growth rates. This, in turn, will reflect positively on the integration processes taking place in the EAEU [(Eurasian Economic Union)] under difficult conditions.

“The created situation, according to the [Armenian] government, certainly affects the main economic indicators of all member countries of the union. And at this difficult moment for all of us, we must focus our efforts on maximizing the results of Eurasian integration, taking into account the priorities of national socioeconomic development," Manaseryan noted.

According to the economist, the most important task is maintaining the achieved level of business activity growth in Armenia.

"In order to improve the prospects of long-term economic growth, the [Armenian] government and the private sector should pay great attention to the formation of resilience of the business environment, effective economic diversification, and improvement of governance. And that, in turn, requires close cooperation with the expert community," Manaseryan added.