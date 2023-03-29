Brueghel the Younger painting found behind door expected to sell for up to €800,000 at auction

A rediscovered painting by Flemish 17th-century painter Pieter Brueghel the Younger, for years hidden in a family house, will be presented for auction in Paris on Tuesday and is expected to fetch 600,000 to 800,000 euros ($649,000 to $865,000), CNN reported.
The painting "L'Avocat du village (the Village Lawyer)" is one of Brueghel's largest known works, measuring 112 centimeters (44 inches) high and 184 centimeters (72 inches) wide, and was unknown in the art world as the most recent generation of the family who had possessed it since the 1900s thought it was fake.
The family, who wishes to remain unknown, had asked Malo de Lussac of auctioneers Daguerre Val de Loire to estimate the value of their house, but instead discovered a masterpiece.
"I found this painting (in the house), behind a door in the television room," de Lussac told Reuters, calling it one of the biggest surprises in his career.
Art experts estimated that the artwork was painted between 1615 and 1617.