Armenia ruling force nominates Anahit Manasyan for position of ombudsperson

The ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction of the National Assembly (NA) has nominated Anahit Manasyan for the position of Human Rights Defender (ombudsperson) of Armenia, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from this faction.
Manasyan is currently serving as Deputy Prosecutor General.
Earlier today, nonpartisan Taguhi Tovmasyan, Chairperson of the NA Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs, issued a statement regarding the nomination of a candidate for the vacant post of Human Rights Defender of Armenia, according to which the NA opposition "With Honor" and "Armenia" Factions decided in their joint meeting to nominate Edgar Ghazaryan for the aforementioned position.
The respective powers of former ombudsperson Kristinne Grigoryan have been terminated since January 24. On January 23, she had submitted a resignation letter to the NA in connection with moving to another job.
Grigoryan had served as the Human Rights Defender of Armenia for only one year. On January 24, 2022, Grigoryan, who was nominated by the "Civil Contract" Faction of the NA, was elected Human Rights Defender only by the vote of the MPs of this faction.