Oil, oil products’, natural and liquefied gas imports to Armenia increase

By Aram Danielyan
In 2022, Armenia increased the import of oil and oil products, as well as of natural and liquefied gas.
According to the Statistics Committee of Armenia, the latter’s import of oil and oil products (gasoline, fuel oil, petroleum, diesel fuel, oil) in 2022 amounted to 519,374 tons, which is 32,652 tons or 6.7-percent more than in 2021—486,722 tons.
Last year, Armenia’s import indicator of natural and liquefied gas also increased, amounting to 2,214,500 tons, compared to 2,107,506 tons in 2021. In 2022, the increase was 106,994 tons or 5 percent.
Oil products as well as natural and liquefied gas are imported to Armenia mainly from Russia and Iran.