Armenia high-tech minister, US envoy discuss steps towards development of space technology, 5G network

Robert Khachatryan, Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia, on Tuesday received a delegation led by US Ambassador Kristina Kvien.
The Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that Khachatryan reflected on the work being carried in Armenia’s Engineering City project, the National Venture Fund, the development of the startup ecosystem, space activities, and digitization.
Ambassador Kvien noted that she will work to promote the development of relations between Armenia and the US in technology. Also, the ambassador reflected on the signing of the memorandum of understanding with Amazon Web Service, and the memorandum of cooperation signed with SADA within the framework of the DigiTec 2022 technology forum, and expressed her belief that the signing of these memorandums will serve as a basis for closer and more effective cooperation.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects of promoting interaction in space technology, startup ecosystem development, 5G network, development of business capabilities of sectoral companies, as well as implementation of education and scientific research programs.
Reference was made also to the role played by USAID and the Armenian diaspora in the US in high-tech industry, and the expansion of cooperation in domains of mutual interest was emphasized.
In addition, the interlocutors expressed their willingness to make all efforts to fully realize the existing potential of bilateral cooperation, and emphasized the importance of mutual visits in deepening relations.