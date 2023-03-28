News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
March 28
USD
388.29
EUR
420.21
RUB
5.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
March 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.29
EUR
420.21
RUB
5.07
Show news feed
Armenia high-tech minister, US envoy discuss steps towards development of space technology, 5G network
Armenia high-tech minister, US envoy discuss steps towards development of space technology, 5G network
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Innovations

Robert Khachatryan, Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia, on Tuesday received a delegation led by US Ambassador Kristina Kvien.

The Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that Khachatryan reflected on the work being carried in Armenia’s Engineering City project, the National Venture Fund, the development of the startup ecosystem, space activities, and digitization.

Ambassador Kvien noted that she will work to promote the development of relations between Armenia and the US in technology. Also, the ambassador reflected on the signing of the memorandum of understanding with Amazon Web Service, and the memorandum of cooperation signed with SADA within the framework of the DigiTec 2022 technology forum, and expressed her belief that the signing of these memorandums will serve as a basis for closer and more effective cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects of promoting interaction in space technology, startup ecosystem development, 5G network, development of business capabilities of sectoral companies, as well as implementation of education and scientific research programs.

Reference was made also to the role played by USAID and the Armenian diaspora in the US in high-tech industry, and the expansion of cooperation in domains of mutual interest was emphasized.

In addition, the interlocutors expressed their willingness to make all efforts to fully realize the existing potential of bilateral cooperation, and emphasized the importance of mutual visits in deepening relations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia minister, Denmark envoy discuss cooperation in technology sector between two countries (PHOTOS)
Robert Khachatryan received Ambassador Anne Toft Sorensen...
 Flying motorcycle launched in Abu Dhabi to save lives
The new hoverbike can rise 20 meters from the ground and develop a speed of up to 80 km/h…
 New government decision: Tumo Studios free education program to be implemented in Yerevan
It is planned to lease capital Yerevan real estate belonging the State Property Management Committee to the Simonian Educational Foundation for a period of ten years…
 Bloomberg: Bitcoin price to reach $35,000 during the year
The last time such a jump in its price was recorded in 2021…
 Bitcoin down by 8%
According to auction data…
 Bitcoin down by close to 5%
According to auction data…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos