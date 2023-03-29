News
Photo ‘traps’ of Armenia’s Khosrov Forest State Reserve ‘capture’ Neo the leopard again (PHOTOS)
Photo ‘traps’ of Armenia’s Khosrov Forest State Reserve ‘capture’ Neo the leopard again (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

As a result of the monitoring carried out jointly with the Khosrov Forest State Reserve and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Armenia, the photo “traps” of this state reserve have “captured” Neo the leopard again.

The leopard is included in the Red Book of Armenia and the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Neo the leopard has been living in the Khosrov Forest State Reserve for five years now.

In December 2019, one of the cameras installed in Khosrov Forest had "caught" the Caucasian leopard Neo. In the video, it was seen how this predator stood in front of the camera for some time and then left.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
