Fight occurs in Yerevan music club, Military Police officers among injured
Fight occurs in Yerevan music club, Military Police officers among injured
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A fight took place in Yerevan Wednesday, shamshyan.com reports.

At around 5am, the Yerevan Police received a call informing that an argument and fight was taking place at a music club in the Armenian capital.

It was found out that there was an argument between customers and security guards in this club, and this argument later turned into a fight as a result of which four to five people were injured.

Officers of the Military Police of Armenia were among those who were beaten, including Grigor Hovhannisyan, 36, head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Yerevan Garrison, who had sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Respective proceedings have been launched at the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

The police and the investigative department are investigating the circumstances of this incident, as well as the identity of the participants in this fight and the other injured.
Հայերեն
