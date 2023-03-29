Red Cross representatives last visit Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan in early March

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) last visited the Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) held in Azerbaijan at the end of February and beginning of March. Zara Amatuni, the Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, confirmed this information in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
These detainees were able to have a telephone conversation with their family members, as well as to pass on letters and recorded videos.
Before that, the last time the representatives of the Red Cross had visited these Armenian detainees was at the end of January.
The confirmed number of Armenian POWs being held in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, is 33 so far.