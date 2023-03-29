News
Wednesday
March 29
Tigran Khachatryan, Andrea Wiktorin discuss programs being implemented in Armenia with EU assistance
Tigran Khachatryan, Andrea Wiktorin discuss programs being implemented in Armenia with EU assistance
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan had a working meeting with Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia,  and Frank Hess, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Armenia, during which he presented the plans being implemented by the Armenian government within the framework of the EU economic and investment plan.

The government of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that the deputy prime minister lauded Armenia’s close cooperation with the EU and emphasized the development of the country’s relations with the EU in all domains.

The interlocutors reflected on cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Yerevan Buses project, and the large-scale school building and school re-equipment program being carried out in the provinces of Armenia.

Ambassador Wiktorin reflected on the programs planned in Armenia with the assistance of the EU, and which will be aimed at the promotion of the economy, the development of small and medium-sized business, energy, infrastructure sectors, etc. in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
