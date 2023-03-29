News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
March 29
USD
388.21
EUR
421.48
RUB
5.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
March 29
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.21
EUR
421.48
RUB
5.04
Show news feed
More than 50 police officers injured during Paris protests against France pension reforms
More than 50 police officers injured during Paris protests against France pension reforms
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A total of 53 representatives of law enforcement agencies were injured as a result of Tuesday’s clashes in the French capital with the protesters demonstrating against pension reforms, reported the Prefecture of Police of Paris.

"78 people were arrested, five were fined, 53 law enforcement officers were injured. 11 protesters were taken to the hospital, 12 received assistance from the rescuers on the spot," the website of the BFMTV television states, citing the aforementioned prefecture.

The main organizers of these riots were the demonstration participants wearing black clothes and masks. They threw stones and bottles at the police. And before that, they smashed and looted a supermarket, burned trash cans, and damaged city property.

The police used tear gas to disperse the participants of the riots and for the arrival of the firefighters and the free movement of the convoy.

At the same time, the law enforcement agencies point to the calm and peaceful behavior of the main organized convoy of the protesters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Fight occurs in Yerevan music club, Military Police officers among injured
Respective proceedings have been launched at the Investigative Committee…
 At least 20 killed in Saudi Arabia bus accident
The accident occurred due to brake failure...
 Arab countries warn against rising Islamophobia following Quran burning in Denmark
Far-right anti-Muslim group Patrioterne Gar Live broadcast footage on Facebook…
 Armenian school burns in Abkhazia village
In Arakichi village of the Ochamchira District…
 shamshyan.com: Man, 67, found dead in Yerevan train car-shack
Criminal proceedings have been launched…
 Provincial hall: 2 Russian servicemen slightly injured in head in Armenia’s Syunik
They received first aid on the spot and were immediately discharged from the hospital…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos