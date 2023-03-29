More than 50 police officers injured during Paris protests against France pension reforms

A total of 53 representatives of law enforcement agencies were injured as a result of Tuesday’s clashes in the French capital with the protesters demonstrating against pension reforms, reported the Prefecture of Police of Paris.
"78 people were arrested, five were fined, 53 law enforcement officers were injured. 11 protesters were taken to the hospital, 12 received assistance from the rescuers on the spot," the website of the BFMTV television states, citing the aforementioned prefecture.
The main organizers of these riots were the demonstration participants wearing black clothes and masks. They threw stones and bottles at the police. And before that, they smashed and looted a supermarket, burned trash cans, and damaged city property.
The police used tear gas to disperse the participants of the riots and for the arrival of the firefighters and the free movement of the convoy.
At the same time, the law enforcement agencies point to the calm and peaceful behavior of the main organized convoy of the protesters.