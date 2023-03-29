Iran FM: Tension in Caucasus can be settled within ‘3+3’ format

Tehran believes that the tension in the Caucasus region can be settled within the framework of the "three plus three" format, which implies the participation of the three countries of the South Caucasus (Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia), as well as the three closest neighbors of this region (Russia, Iran, and Turkey). Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian announced this on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"Of course, we need to settle the issues in this region with the ‘three plus three’ mechanism, as well as the existing mechanisms, without resorting to force," the Iranian FM said at the news conference held after his talks in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Also, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the importance of moving toward stable peace and security in order to develop the economic opportunities of the Caucasus region, and stressed the inadmissibility of foreign interference in this situation.

"We believe that it is necessary to move towards peace and stability, and foreign intervention in this region and efforts to change the geopolitical situation in the region are factors that further complicate the situation," the Iranian diplomat stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who arrived in Moscow on a working visit. During the talks, the heads of the diplomatic departments of the two countries gauged their positions on various topics—from the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for Iran's nuclear program to the matters of stabilizing the situation in the South Caucasus.