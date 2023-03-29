Armenia Food Safety Inspectorate to Rosselkhoznadzor: No food safety problem has been found

The Food Safety Inspectorate of the Republic of Armenia (RA) has issued a statement in response to a publication by the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) of the Russian Federation (RF).
"(...) we inform that no problem of food safety—threatening human life and health—has been found. Dairy productions, as well as the entire chain of food production, are properly overseen by the RA Food Safety Inspectorate Body, in accordance with the functions reserved by the relevant legal acts.
"The concern mentioned in the publication refers exclusively to the chain of import of raw materials from the Islamic Republic of Iran, its use in the production of dairy products in the Republic of Armenia, and export to the Russian Federation.
"Let us noted that the amount of dairy products supplied from Armenia to the Russian market have increased compared to the same period last year.
"The issue that has come about is being discussed with the Russian side, additional information about the results will be provided," the aforesaid statement reads, in particular.
