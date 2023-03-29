5 detained in connection with fight involving public official at Yerevan music club

The Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating the circumstances of the fight that took place at a Yerevan music club.
The Investigative Committee informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that at 4:12am on Wednesday, the police received a call from a person who informed that he was a public official, he was attacked at the aforesaid music club, as a result of which he was injured.
As a result of the inspections carried out in this music club, it was found that on the same day, around 2:30am, the person who had called the police had entered the aforesaid music club with two friends.
After some time, the security officer of the club approached their table and reprimanded them for disrespecting the club employee.
The respective conversation between them turned into an argument, and then into a fight, in which two other employees of the music club also participated.
As a result, the person who had called the police sustained injuries in the face and was taken to the hospital.
The Investigative Committee of Armenia launched criminal proceedings into this incident.
All the participants in the incident have been identified.
A forensic medical examination was ordered regarding the injuries sustained by the aforementioned person.
Five persons involved in the incident were detained on the basis of reasonable suspicion of committing an apparent crime.
An investigative team has been set up to investigate this incident.