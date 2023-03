2 army helicopters collide in US

Karabakh interior ministry: Azerbaijan army closed Goris-Stepanakert motorway between Aghavno, Tegh villages at night

Newspaper: Azerbaijan army advances about 1 kilometer in Karabakh-Armenia bypass road

Summit for Democracy Declaration does not reflect on Azerbaijan aggression against Armenia

Markus Ritter: EU Mission in Armenia is successful if Azerbaijan does not attack in spring

Russia MOD: Ceasefire violation recorded in Shushi region of Karabakh

5 detained in connection with fight involving public official at Yerevan music club

Armenia Food Safety Inspectorate to Rosselkhoznadzor: No food safety problem has been found

Iran FM: Tension in Caucasus can be settled within ‘3+3’ format

More than 50 police officers injured during Paris protests against France pension reforms

Armenia Security Council chief: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Karabakh, Lachin Corridor

Israel, Azerbaijan FMs agree to ‘act together against Iran’

Pashinyan: We can’t turn blind eye on what’s happening in Karabakh but remain committed to peace process with Azerbaijan

Tigran Khachatryan, Andrea Wiktorin discuss programs being implemented in Armenia with EU assistance

Russia MFA hopes issues with Armenia related to CSTO will be resolved constructively

Red Cross representatives last visit Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan in early March

Israel, Azerbaijan FMs hold talks in Jerusalem

Photo ‘traps’ of Armenia’s Khosrov Forest State Reserve ‘capture’ Neo the leopard again (PHOTOS)

Rosselkhoznadzor to study restriction of supply of dairy products from Armenia to Russia

Fight occurs in Yerevan music club, Military Police officers among injured

Russia to cancel international roaming with Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan by 2025?

Armenia parliament speaker in Germany: It is no longer safe for us in our region

Armenia parliament committee to debate on matter of nominating ombudsperson candidate

Newspaper: Constitutional Court decision to join Rome Statute becomes scourge for Armenia ruling force

Brueghel the Younger painting found behind door expected to sell for up to €800,000 at auction

Toyota gives US man new Highlander after hurricane destroys his old car

Karabakh’s Shushi region villages cut off from capital Stepanakert

Armenia deputy PM briefs Spain envoy on situation in Karabakh due to Azerbaijan blockage of Lachin corridor

Oil, oil products’, natural and liquefied gas imports to Armenia increase

Armenia’s Pashinyan to attend 2nd Summit for Democracy organized by Biden

Armenia high-tech minister, US envoy discuss steps towards development of space technology, 5G network

Amnesty International: Disproportionate force used on demonstrations, freedom of expression curtailed in Armenia

Armenia ruling force nominates Anahit Manasyan for position of ombudsperson

Converse Bank's bonds have been listed on Armenian Stock Exchange

Mirzoyan: Azerbaijan actions do not contribute to Armenia efforts to establish lasting peace in region

Armenia parliament speaker: We expect practical steps through implementation of punitive measures against Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan president continues vulgar attitude towards France, calls OSCE Minsk Group ‘former’

Economist: Armenia exports to other EAEU countries increased about 10 times since establishment of this union

Ashot Tavadyan: EAEU has created additional opportunities for Armenia to receive preferential loans

Armenia Constitutional Court publicizes Rome Statute case decision text

Economist: Positive trends in Armenia can continue in case of balanced, targeted economic policy

Azerbaijan assistant coach tugs Karabakh flag, tries to hit an Armenian during Sweden vs. Azerbaijan football game

Manaseryan: Ruble devaluation may lead to reduction in goods’ exports from Armenia to Russia market

Artsakh MFA: Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement must be discussed in internationally established talks’ format

State Department: Washington worried about Azerbaijan army positions’ advancement in Karabakh

Azerbaijan army conducts tank exercises

14 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, 11 others return

At least 20 killed in Saudi Arabia bus accident

Canada FM calls on Azerbaijan to reopen Lachin corridor

Newspaper: People in Karabakh believe that Pashinyan is trying to insure his power by closing last road with Armenia

Armenia parliament opposition factions nominate Edgar Ghazaryan for post of Ombudsman

Updated Hyundai Sonata Sedan is introduced

Biden reaffirms US support for sustainable peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan

President of Artsakh chaired an extended extraordinary session of the Security Council

Sputnik Armenia: MFA not disclosing mechanism of contact regarding peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Ion Ceban briefs Gnel Sanosyan on their management model of Chisinau, city plans (PHOTOS)

Russia MFA considers Armenia's plans to join Rome Statute unacceptable

Statement condemning Lachin corridor blockade adopted in Albania

FM, Czech Rep. MFA representative discuss Armenia-EU cooperation

Baku demands from UNESCO to find traces of ‘Azerbaijani culture’ that never existed in Armenia

Ambassador to opposition MPs: US is ready to support Armenia's democratic trajectory

Channel 12: Demonstrators break into Israel parliament building

Stepanakert: Azerbaijan seeks creating ‘safari park’ in Karabakh by expelling Armenians

Armenia economic activity index increases by 10.9%, inflation at 8% in January-February

Armenia minister, Denmark envoy discuss cooperation in technology sector between two countries (PHOTOS)

Babayan: Azerbaijan’s attempts to ‘suffocate’ Karabakh are accompanied by international community’s complete inaction

Azerbaijanis shoot at Karabakh civilians working in Martakert town pomegranate orchard, agricultural work stopped

6 killed in Kabul explosion

EU Special Representative for South Caucasus to head for Azerbaijan again

Azerbaijan again invites Karabakh representatives to ‘meeting’ through mass media

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army tries to advance in Stepanakert-Lisagor sector

Karabakh MP: Russian peacekeepers continue negotiations to have Azerbaijanis return to their initial positions

Arab countries warn against rising Islamophobia following Quran burning in Denmark

EU calls on Belarus not to deploy Russia nuclear weapons on its territory

GRECO positively assesses Armenia achievements in corruption prevention

Preliminary results of snap elections in Armenia’s Sisian, Ani communities: Ruling party wins

PM: We serve Republic of Armenia, there is future!

Person falls into elevator shaft in Yerevan

Azerbaijan, Turkey FMs discuss regional developments

Russia MOD again records ceasefire violation in Artsakh

Azerbaijanis fire at farmers doing agricultural work in Sos, Taghavard villages of Karabakh

The Russian peacekeepers are negotiating with the Azerbaijani side about its retreat to the starting position

MFA of Artsakh: Azerbaijan is seeking to further tighten the blockade of Artsakh

Azerbaijan confirms it has ‘taken necessary measures’ to control dirt road north of Lachin corridor

Armenia opposition lawmaker: Situation in Artsakh will worsen if Azerbaijanis do not return to their initial positions

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has conveyed information to China about its wish to hold dialogue

Azerbaijan army violates line of contact at Shushi-Lisagor sector, ensures some positional advancement in Karabakh

Kremlin: Russia, Turkey presidents discuss Turkish-Syrian relations’ normalization

Niger MOD announces entering Mali in hunt for ‘terrorists’

shamshyan.com: Man, 45, dies on the spot after being hit by train in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province

Tehran reacts to UK, Israel premiers’ accusations: Iran is anchor of stability in region

Putin, Erdogan discuss situation around Ukraine

Armenia’s Pashinyan conveys to Charles Michel his concern about Azerbaijan’s provocative actions

Natural wildfire raging in Spain, more than 4,000 hectares of forest destroyed

2 residents of Karabakh capital Stepanakert pass classified, top secret information to Azerbaijan, are arrested

Rasmussen: EU leaders need to be clear with Azerbaijan president that he will not be allowed to act with impunity

Kazakhstan to introduce product traceability system with other EEU countries as of April 1

Georgia President: Bidzina Ivanishvili's status is very uncertain today

Armenia 3rd President on incumbent authorities: They took advantage of problems, came to power

Armenia PM on planned academic city: We will have universal stage planned for watching movies, opera, theater