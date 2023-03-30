News
Karabakh interior ministry: Azerbaijan army closed Goris-Stepanakert motorway between Aghavno, Tegh villages at night
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Last night, the Azerbaijani armed forces closed off the Goris-Stepanakert motorway, between Aghavno and Tegh villages, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The respective statement added that the new Tegh-Kornidzor dirt road of Armenia’s Syunik Province, which bypasses the closed road and connects to the new Kornidzor-Hin Shen road—of the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor—that was commissioned in August 2022, is ready. Asphalting of the Tegh-Kornidzor road is in progress by Armenia.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh informs that the Tegh-Kornidzor dirt road is passable—asphalting is in progress there—and, taking into account the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, it is possible to carry out humanitarian supplies to Artsakh by Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross through that road. The latter, by the way, on the border of Artsakh—near the Hakar river bridge—is monitored by the Russian peacekeeping c contingent.

Since December 12, 2022, the Azerbaijani side has closed off the Shushi city section of the interstate motorway connecting Artsakh to Armenia. And for 108 days now, the population of Artsakh has been deprived of contact with the outside world.
