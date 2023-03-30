Pashinyan: Azerbaijan carries out obvious preparations to subject Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to genocide

The activity of the Defense Army in Nagorno-Karabakh is explained by one thing: Azerbaijan carries out obvious preparations to subject the Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to genocide. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.
"The Lachin corridor is closed [by Azerbaijan] for more than 100 days already, the [natural] gas and energy supply [from Armenia] to Nagorno-Karabakh has been stopped, people and agricultural equipment carrying out agricultural work in Nagorno-Karabakh are fired upon on a regular basis by the Azerbaijani armed forces, Azerbaijan's aggressive rhetoric continues," the Armenian PM.
Pashinyan stated that it is necessary to consistently continue to inform the international community about this and work towards the launch of corresponding international mechanisms.
Nevertheless, premier insisted that the Armenian government tirelessly reaffirms its commitment to the peace agenda.
"We hope that in the near future there will be concrete changes in both Stepanakert-Baku and Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation formats. Armenia is ready for such work, and we hope that there will be a similar disposition in the Stepanakert-Baku format—by both Baku and Stepanakert. It is clear, of course, that in this context, the implementation of proper international mechanisms and guarantees is extremely important," the Armenian premier added.