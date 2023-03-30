News
Armenia premier: We record more than 10% economic activity index for 2 months already
Armenia premier: We record more than 10% economic activity index for 2 months already
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia’s trade, according to the economic growth indicator, has increased by approximately 18 percent, which is not related only to the increase in physical amount, but is also an indicator of transparent trade. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

"I want to record as well that in February, the economic activity index [of Armenia] was 11.3 percent, the foreign trade increased by 79.5 percent; moreover, export—2.1 times, and import—by 163 percent. Construction continues to grow at a very high pace—13.9 percent, services—21 percent.

"The growth of industry increased by 0.7 percent this February compared to February last year. We have a task to record greater and visible growth in the industry sector. And the task is not only in the mining industry, we have formulated a strategic goal to increase the degree of complexity of our economy," said the Armenian PM.

Summing up, he noted that Armenia has been recording an economic activity index of more than 10 percent for two months now.

"The primary task of the private and public sector is to maintain this pace so we can fulfill our task and ensure 7-percent annual economic growth," said Pashinyan.
