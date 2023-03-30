Public Services Regulatory Commission chief: None of current communication operators is buyer of MTS Armenia

I cannot say the name of the buyer of MTS Armenia, as it is a commercial secret. Garegin Baghramyan, Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC) of Armenia, told this to reporters on Thursday.
He explained that the buyer is not a current communication operator, otherwise there may be a question of market concentration. According to Baghramyan, if he is not mistaken, the respective discussions should be completed by April 10.
Baghramyan recalled that MTS Armenia petitioned to the PSRC regarding the sale.
"The petition was submitted also to the Ministry of High-tech Industry, which shall hold discussions with the National Security Service to find out whether the transaction opposes national security issues," said Baghramyan.