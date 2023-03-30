News
Azerbaijanis fire at Karabakh civilians, agricultural work stopped
Azerbaijanis fire at Karabakh civilians, agricultural work stopped
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan has violated the ceasefire again, and the targets are Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) civilians again, Artsakh Police inform Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At around 8:30am on Thursday, Senorik Alaverdyan and Genadi Sargsyan, residents of Berdashen village of Martuni region of Artsakh, were targeted by soldiers serving in the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position while carrying out agricultural work in a vineyard of the aforesaid village. These solders opened fire at these Artsakh civilians, as a result of which their agricultural work was stopped.

On the same day, at around 10:40am, sporadic shots were fired from the combat positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Taghavard village residents Artur Firyan, Ararat and Shura Allaverdyan, Oleg Harutyunyan, Arsen Khachatryan, and Novik Gabrielyan while they were carrying out agricultural work in a wheat field of the aforementioned village. As a result, their agricultural work was stopped.

This information has been passed on to the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
Measure condemning Lachin corridor blockade by Azerbaijan is submitted to California State Assembly (VIDEO)
Assemblymember Chris Holden made a case for holding Azerbaijan accountable for this blockade in testimony before the Judiciary Committee while considering his measure…
 Armenia PM holds telephone conversation European Council President
Pashinyan and Michel emphasized the consistent efforts to ensure stability and peace in the region…
 Pashinyan: Azerbaijan carries out obvious preparations to subject Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to genocide
The activity of the Defense Army in Nagorno-Karabakh is explained by one thing…
 Armenia PM: Azerbaijan further exacerbates situation in Karabakh
Azerbaijan not only continued the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor, but also carried out another invasion into the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Karabakh interior ministry: Azerbaijan army closed Goris-Stepanakert motorway between Aghavno, Tegh villages at night
But the new Tegh-Kornidzor dirt road of Armenia’s Syunik Province bypassing the closed road is ready…
 Armenia Security Council chief: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Karabakh, Lachin Corridor
Armen Grigoryan held meetings in Latvia…
