Azerbaijanis fire at Karabakh civilians, agricultural work stopped

Azerbaijan has violated the ceasefire again, and the targets are Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) civilians again, Artsakh Police inform Armenian News-NEWS.am.
At around 8:30am on Thursday, Senorik Alaverdyan and Genadi Sargsyan, residents of Berdashen village of Martuni region of Artsakh, were targeted by soldiers serving in the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position while carrying out agricultural work in a vineyard of the aforesaid village. These solders opened fire at these Artsakh civilians, as a result of which their agricultural work was stopped.
On the same day, at around 10:40am, sporadic shots were fired from the combat positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Taghavard village residents Artur Firyan, Ararat and Shura Allaverdyan, Oleg Harutyunyan, Arsen Khachatryan, and Novik Gabrielyan while they were carrying out agricultural work in a wheat field of the aforementioned village. As a result, their agricultural work was stopped.
This information has been passed on to the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.