Bayramov briefs Herzog on work being done in occupied Armenian territories

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was received by Israeli President Isaac Herzog within the framework of his official visit to Israel.
The Azerbaijani mass media, citing the foreign ministry, report that the current matters on the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Israel, including the regional and international situation, were discussed at the meeting.
Bayramov informed Herzog about the situation in the region in the post-war period, about the large-scale construction that Azerbaijan is carrying out in the occupied Armenian territories.
Herzog noted that Israel, as a strategic partner, attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan.
The parties expressed confidence that the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel will play an important role in the further development of bilateral relations.