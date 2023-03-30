Measure condemning Lachin corridor blockade by Azerbaijan is submitted to California State Assembly (VIDEO)

California State Assembly member Chris Holden made a case for holding Azerbaijan accountable for the 100+ day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) blockade in testimony before the Judiciary Committee while considering his measure, AJR 1, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.
The measure condemns Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh and calls on the US government to take immediate measures to help Artsakh Armenians.
Since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan continues to completely blockade the only road that connects Armenia with the ethnic Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is the homeland of more than 120 thousand ethnic Armenians, said Holden.
The blockade completely cuts off Artsakh's only humanitarian lifeline to Armenia, hindering the transportation of food, fuel, medicine, and other important humanitarian supplies to the region, he noted.
The politician added that California is home to a large Armenian community, many of whose relatives and friends are suffering from the ongoing blockade.
Following successful Judiciary Committee passage, the California State Assembly will vote on this measure on Thursday.