News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
March 30
USD
388.3
EUR
422.39
RUB
5.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
March 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.3
EUR
422.39
RUB
5.03
Show news feed
Measure condemning Lachin corridor blockade by Azerbaijan is submitted to California State Assembly (VIDEO)
Measure condemning Lachin corridor blockade by Azerbaijan is submitted to California State Assembly (VIDEO)
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

California State Assembly member Chris Holden made a case for holding Azerbaijan accountable for the 100+ day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) blockade in testimony before the Judiciary Committee while considering his measure, AJR 1, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.

The measure condemns Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh and calls on the US government to take immediate measures to help Artsakh Armenians.

Since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan continues to completely blockade the only road that connects Armenia with the ethnic Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is the homeland of more than 120 thousand ethnic Armenians, said Holden.

The blockade completely cuts off Artsakh's only humanitarian lifeline to Armenia, hindering the transportation of food, fuel, medicine, and other important humanitarian supplies to the region, he noted.

The politician added that California is home to a large Armenian community, many of whose relatives and friends are suffering from the ongoing blockade.

Following successful Judiciary Committee passage, the California State Assembly will vote on this measure on Thursday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijanis fire at Karabakh civilians, agricultural work stopped
This information has been passed on to the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh…
 Armenia PM holds telephone conversation European Council President
Pashinyan and Michel emphasized the consistent efforts to ensure stability and peace in the region…
 Pashinyan: Azerbaijan carries out obvious preparations to subject Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to genocide
The activity of the Defense Army in Nagorno-Karabakh is explained by one thing…
 Armenia PM: Azerbaijan further exacerbates situation in Karabakh
Azerbaijan not only continued the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor, but also carried out another invasion into the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Karabakh interior ministry: Azerbaijan army closed Goris-Stepanakert motorway between Aghavno, Tegh villages at night
But the new Tegh-Kornidzor dirt road of Armenia’s Syunik Province bypassing the closed road is ready…
 Armenia Security Council chief: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Karabakh, Lachin Corridor
Armen Grigoryan held meetings in Latvia…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos