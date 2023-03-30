Iran army ground troops’ commander to Azerbaijan: Tehran will not allow changing Caucasus borders

After a series of announcements about Azerbaijan's border movements, the commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force, Kioumars Heydari said: "There are very sensitive issues in the Caucasus. One of them is the presence of elements of the Zionist regime [i.e., Israel] on the borders of this country."
Addressing Azerbaijan, he stated: "Iran will not tolerate the presence of Zionist elements in the countries of the region and will resist it," ParsToday reported.
An Iranian army official noted that another problem is the presence of Syrian terrorists who moved to the region during the “war between Azerbaijan and Armenia” in 2020, and Iran does not have any solid evidence that these elements have left the region.
"The third problem is the illegality of national border changes in the region. Iran respects the borders of neighboring countries and will not allow them to change," Heydari added.