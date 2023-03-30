News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
March 30
USD
388.3
EUR
422.39
RUB
5.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
March 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.3
EUR
422.39
RUB
5.03
Show news feed
Iran army ground troops’ commander to Azerbaijan: Tehran will not allow changing Caucasus borders
Iran army ground troops’ commander to Azerbaijan: Tehran will not allow changing Caucasus borders
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

After a series of announcements about Azerbaijan's border movements, the commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force, Kioumars Heydari said: "There are very sensitive issues in the Caucasus. One of them is the presence of elements of the Zionist regime [i.e., Israel] on the borders of this country."

Addressing Azerbaijan, he stated: "Iran will not tolerate the presence of Zionist elements in the countries of the region and will resist it," ParsToday reported.

An Iranian army official noted that another problem is the presence of Syrian terrorists who moved to the region during the “war between Azerbaijan and Armenia” in 2020, and Iran does not have any solid evidence that these elements have left the region.

"The third problem is the illegality of national border changes in the region. Iran respects the borders of neighboring countries and will not allow them to change," Heydari added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Premier: There have been no changes in Armenian military positions
The next development related to the Lachin corridor is related to the route change…
 Summit for Democracy Declaration does not reflect on Azerbaijan aggression against Armenia
Armenia joined this declaration with a reservation...
 Pashinyan: We can’t turn blind eye on what’s happening in Karabakh but remain committed to peace process with Azerbaijan
The Armenian PM delivered an address at the second Summit for Democracy being held at the initiative of US President Joe Biden in an online format…
 Russia MFA hopes issues with Armenia related to CSTO will be resolved constructively
According to Russian deputy FM Mikhail Galuzin…
 Red Cross representatives last visit Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan in early March
These detainees were able to have a telephone conversation with their family members, as well as to pass on letters and recorded videos…
 Armenia parliament speaker in Germany: It is no longer safe for us in our region
Alen Simonyan had a meeting-discussion with the leadership of Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos