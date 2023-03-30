News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
March 30
USD
388.3
EUR
422.39
RUB
5.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
March 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.3
EUR
422.39
RUB
5.03
Show news feed
Azerbaijan fires at Karabakh villager working in field
Azerbaijan fires at Karabakh villager working in field
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan on Thursday fired at a Berdashen village resident working in the field, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Police.

A report was received at the Martuni regional police department that at around 10:35am, when Hayk Zargaryan, a 29-year-old resident of Berdashen village of Martuni region was carrying out agricultural work with his tractor in the village, the Azerbaijani army soldiers opened fire in the direction of this tractor from adjacent combat positions.

Agricultural work was stopped as a result.

The information about this incident was passed on to the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bayramov briefs Herzog on work being done in occupied Armenian territories
The Azerbaijani FM was received by the Israeli President…
 Red Cross representatives last visit Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan in early March
These detainees were able to have a telephone conversation with their family members, as well as to pass on letters and recorded videos…
 Red Cross: 309 people from Armenia still considered missing
As a result of the conflict’s escalation in 2020, 2021, and in September 2022…
 CSTO General Secretary visits Yerevan military pantheon
As part of his two-day trip to Armenia…
 Aliyev accuses Armenia of not fulfilling trilateral statement due to not opening ‘Zangezur corridor’
The Azerbaijani president has distorted this international document to such an extent…
 European Parliament: Guaranteeing Karabakh people’s rights, security is necessary for stable settlement
The European Parliament has published a report on EU-Armenia relations…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos