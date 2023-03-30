Azerbaijan fires at Karabakh villager working in field

Azerbaijan on Thursday fired at a Berdashen village resident working in the field, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Police.
A report was received at the Martuni regional police department that at around 10:35am, when Hayk Zargaryan, a 29-year-old resident of Berdashen village of Martuni region was carrying out agricultural work with his tractor in the village, the Azerbaijani army soldiers opened fire in the direction of this tractor from adjacent combat positions.
Agricultural work was stopped as a result.
The information about this incident was passed on to the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh.