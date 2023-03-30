Russia MOD records another ceasefire violation in Karabakh

A violation of the ceasefire was recorded in Martuni region; there are no affected. This is stated in Thursday’s information bulletin of the Russian Ministry of Defense regarding the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
The command of this Russian peacekeeping contingent is conducting an investigation, with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, regarding this fact.
Escorting of a humanitarian cargo convoy along the Goris-Stepanakert route was ensured.
In order to ensure the safety of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents, continuous cooperation is maintained with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the information bulletin adds.