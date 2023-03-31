Newspaper: No snap election to be held in Yerevan

Iravunk daily of Armenia writes: Despite the efforts made by [Yerevan deputy mayor] Tigran Avinyan, the municipal elections have already been decided and will be [held] in September. [Armenian PM Nikol] Pashinyan himself has made such a decision.
He gathered his [political] teammates and said that their rating—so to speak—in the city does not reach thirty percent, accordingly, going to early elections at this time could be something like suicide [for them].
During the same meeting, according to local sources, Pashinyan informed his teammates that he has given an instruction to the extra-parliamentary forces so that the latter put resources and prepare to act in the municipal elections as pocket forces.