News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
March 31
USD
388.48
EUR
422.28
RUB
5.02
Show news feed
Head of France’s Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region: Whoever attacks Armenia’s Syunik Province will be attacking my region
Head of France’s Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region: Whoever attacks Armenia’s Syunik Province will be attacking my region
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The fate of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is closely connected with the fate of Syunik.

The fate of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is closely connected with the fate of Armenia’s Syunik Province, and Syunik is the key to the integrity of Armenia. This was stated by president Laurent Wauquiez of the Regional Council of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes of France at Friday’s joint press conference in Yerevan with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh, Sergey Ghazaryan.

According to Wauquiez, on this occasion it was decided to sign a cooperation agreement with Syunik.

"The signing ceremony took place in a symbolic place, the Tatev Monastery," he noted, adding that the agreement mainly concerns agriculture, as it is necessary to ensure food security.

"Whoever attacks Syunik will be attacking my region," emphasized the head of France’s Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
France official to Armenia PM: We understand very well how important Syunik is for Armenia territory integrity
“It was very important for us to go to Syunik Province itself and be the first French local authorities to establish collaboration with the province,” said Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France…
 Pashinyan to Wauquiez: We should not deviate from Armenia development agenda for single moment
The Armenian PM received the president of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France…
 Yury Shuvalov: CSTO ready to send mission to Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in interest of Armenia security
And to provide other means of assistance, added the spokesperson of the CSTO Secretariat…
 Head of EU monitoring mission in Armenia: We can’t intervene, we only have binoculars and cameras
Markus Ritter was asked by DW what they can do if Azerbaijan attacks Armenia…
 Armenia parliament opposition leader: Azerbaijanis will not withdraw their troops through negotiations
The incumbent Armenian authorities do not know the situation and cannot determine the priorities in the created situation, Seyran Ohanyan said…
 Situation in Karabakh remains tense, CSTO chief says
And there is a risk of destabilization in the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Tasmagambetov added…
