Head of France’s Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region: Whoever attacks Armenia’s Syunik Province will be attacking my region

The fate of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is closely connected with the fate of Armenia’s Syunik Province, and Syunik is the key to the integrity of Armenia. This was stated by president Laurent Wauquiez of the Regional Council of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes of France at Friday’s joint press conference in Yerevan with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh, Sergey Ghazaryan.
According to Wauquiez, on this occasion it was decided to sign a cooperation agreement with Syunik.
"The signing ceremony took place in a symbolic place, the Tatev Monastery," he noted, adding that the agreement mainly concerns agriculture, as it is necessary to ensure food security.
"Whoever attacks Syunik will be attacking my region," emphasized the head of France’s Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region.