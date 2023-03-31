News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
March 31
USD
388.48
EUR
422.28
RUB
5.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
March 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.48
EUR
422.28
RUB
5.02
Show news feed
Wauquiez: I have seen Azerbaijan flags on Armenia hills
Wauquiez: I have seen Azerbaijan flags on Armenia hills
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Azerbaijan has occupied the territory of Armenia. This was stated by president Laurent Wauquiez of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France at Friday’s joint press conference in Yerevan with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh, Sergey Ghazaryan.

A delegation, led by Wauquiez, had visited Syunik Province of Armenia and the beginning of the Lachin corridor.

"I have been a friend of Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] for many years. I am deeply shocked by what is happening. In 2019, we met with representatives of Artsakh and signed a collaboration agreement. In my region, a political position was adopted for the establishment of Artsakh's right to independence. Because of that, pan-Turkic organizations have tried to put pressure on me and my family. The attention of the international community is focused on Ukraine, and there is a risk that Armenia and Artsakh will be forgotten. I am here to say that we do not forget you, you are not alone, and there should be no violations of rights in Armenia, Artsakh, and the Lachin corridor," the French politician emphasized.

He noted that two days ago he visited the starting point of the Lachin corridor.

"My compatriots should know that the rights of 120,000 people [in Artsakh] are being violated [by Azerbaijan], they are deprived of the opportunity to meet their basic needs. I was with the governor of Syunik when he was informed that Azerbaijan has advanced where we were. I have seen and can testify about the violation of rights [by Azerbaijan]. As I have seen Azerbaijani flags on the hills of the Armenian territory. I have talked with those displaced from Artsakh; their words touch me to the depths of my soul. It is our duty and mine, as a politician, to come to your aid," Laurent Wauquiez said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
France official to Armenia PM: We understand very well how important Syunik is for Armenia territory integrity
“It was very important for us to go to Syunik Province itself and be the first French local authorities to establish collaboration with the province,” said Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France…
 Pashinyan to Wauquiez: We should not deviate from Armenia development agenda for single moment
The Armenian PM received the president of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France…
 Yury Shuvalov: CSTO ready to send mission to Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in interest of Armenia security
And to provide other means of assistance, added the spokesperson of the CSTO Secretariat…
 Head of EU monitoring mission in Armenia: We can’t intervene, we only have binoculars and cameras
Markus Ritter was asked by DW what they can do if Azerbaijan attacks Armenia…
 Armenia parliament opposition leader: Azerbaijanis will not withdraw their troops through negotiations
The incumbent Armenian authorities do not know the situation and cannot determine the priorities in the created situation, Seyran Ohanyan said…
 Situation in Karabakh remains tense, CSTO chief says
And there is a risk of destabilization in the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Tasmagambetov added…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos