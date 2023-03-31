Wauquiez: I have seen Azerbaijan flags on Armenia hills

Azerbaijan has occupied the territory of Armenia. This was stated by president Laurent Wauquiez of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France at Friday’s joint press conference in Yerevan with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh, Sergey Ghazaryan.
A delegation, led by Wauquiez, had visited Syunik Province of Armenia and the beginning of the Lachin corridor.
"I have been a friend of Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] for many years. I am deeply shocked by what is happening. In 2019, we met with representatives of Artsakh and signed a collaboration agreement. In my region, a political position was adopted for the establishment of Artsakh's right to independence. Because of that, pan-Turkic organizations have tried to put pressure on me and my family. The attention of the international community is focused on Ukraine, and there is a risk that Armenia and Artsakh will be forgotten. I am here to say that we do not forget you, you are not alone, and there should be no violations of rights in Armenia, Artsakh, and the Lachin corridor," the French politician emphasized.
He noted that two days ago he visited the starting point of the Lachin corridor.
"My compatriots should know that the rights of 120,000 people [in Artsakh] are being violated [by Azerbaijan], they are deprived of the opportunity to meet their basic needs. I was with the governor of Syunik when he was informed that Azerbaijan has advanced where we were. I have seen and can testify about the violation of rights [by Azerbaijan]. As I have seen Azerbaijani flags on the hills of the Armenian territory. I have talked with those displaced from Artsakh; their words touch me to the depths of my soul. It is our duty and mine, as a politician, to come to your aid," Laurent Wauquiez said.