Matter of nominating Armenia ombudsperson candidate to be discussed at parliament committee on April 4

The Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly (NA) will debate on the matter of nominating a candidate for the vacant position of Human Rights Defender (ombudsperson) of Armenia at its special meeting on April 4.
As reported earlier, the opposition “Armenia” and “With Honor” Factions of the NA have nominated Edgar Ghazaryan's candidacy, whereas the ruling "Civil Contract" Faction has nominated the candidacy of Deputy Prosecutor General Anahit Manasyan as the next ombudsperson of Armenia.
