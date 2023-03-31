Large fire in Yerevan, Security Academy burning

A huge fire broke out in Yerevan, in the sports hall of the Security Academy, the Rescue Service of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Four fire and rescue squads, a ladder fire truck, and the team on duty at the department of firefighting and rescue operations were dispatched to the scene.
According to preliminary data, the fire broke out in a room—about 300-400 square meters—of the six-story building.
The aforesaid sports hall was completely destroyed by the fire.
The fire spread to the roof of the building.