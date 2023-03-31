News
Friday
March 31
Large fire in Yerevan, Security Academy burning
Large fire in Yerevan, Security Academy burning
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A huge fire broke out in Yerevan, in the sports hall of the Security Academy, the Rescue Service of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Four fire and rescue squads, a ladder fire truck, and the team on duty at the department of firefighting and rescue operations were dispatched to the scene.

According to preliminary data, the fire broke out in a room—about 300-400 square meters—of the six-story building.

The aforesaid sports hall was completely destroyed by the fire.

The fire spread to the roof of the building.
