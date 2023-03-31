News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
March 31
USD
388.48
EUR
422.28
RUB
5.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
March 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.48
EUR
422.28
RUB
5.02
Show news feed
Putin approves Russia foreign policy new concept
Putin approves Russia foreign policy new concept
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

President Vladimir Putin on Friday approved the new version of Russia’s foreign policy concept. The head of state announced the signing of the respective decree at the meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council of Russia, TASS reports.

The respective document defines the priority directions, objectives, and tasks of Russia's international activities, and it will be a roadmap for the Russian foreign ministry and other ministries and agencies.

In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had stated in the State Duma that the new concept of Russia’s foreign policy will deprive the West of its monopoly on international life.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos