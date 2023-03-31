Putin approves Russia foreign policy new concept

President Vladimir Putin on Friday approved the new version of Russia’s foreign policy concept. The head of state announced the signing of the respective decree at the meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council of Russia, TASS reports.
The respective document defines the priority directions, objectives, and tasks of Russia's international activities, and it will be a roadmap for the Russian foreign ministry and other ministries and agencies.
In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had stated in the State Duma that the new concept of Russia’s foreign policy will deprive the West of its monopoly on international life.