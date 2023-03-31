Karabakh Security Council holds special extended meeting chaired by President

President Arayik Harutyunyan on Friday chaired a special extended meeting of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Security Council, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the press service of the President of Artsakh.
Issues related to the defense of Artsakh, ensuring the security and the life-activity of the population of Artsakh under the conditions of the tightening of the blockade and unceasing provocations by Azerbaijan were on the discussion agenda.
State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan, and Defense Minister Kamo Vardanyan delivered reports.
President Harutyunyan underscored the close and coordinated cooperation between the law enforcement agencies and civilian organizations, public administration, and local self-government bodies in the solution of urgent and long-term problems.
Also, the President gave a number of instructions to the authorized bodies in the context of the discussed issues.